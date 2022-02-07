Claudio Cacapa's role in Newcastle United transfer revealed as Bruno Guimaraes prepares for debut

Cacapa – who spent two years at St James’s Park – is a coach at Olympique Lyonnais, the club Guimaraes, a Brazil international, left to join Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

And Guimaraes, unveiled by the relegation-threatened club this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League home game against Everton, spoke at length to his countryman before deciding to make the move.

The 24-year-old revealed Cacapa’s role when asked about former United striker Mirandina, the first Brazilian to play in England’s top flight.

“I’d like to send my best regards to Mirandinha,” said Guimaraes. “I’d also like to mention Claudio Cacapa, a coach at Lyon. I spoke to him a lot about coming here. He’s someone who helped me in my decision, so warmest regards to Claudio as well.”

Guimaraes has long wanted to play in the Premier League.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League, and I think Newcastle presented a really interesting project, and I was so happy with the trust and faith the directors and president placed in me,” said Guimaraes. “I’m looking forward to helping my team-mates and the manager.

"We know the goal this season is remaining in the Premier League – that’s the challenge. I’m someone who’s driven by challenges. I’m really happy with the faith that’s been shown in my ability.

Bruno Guimaraes poses with a shirt.

"I’m really enjoying it. My colleagues are helping me communicate. Joelinton's been helping me settle in with my team-mates. I’m really happy with the way I’ve been made welcomed by everybody.”

Asked if the club could stay up, Guimaraes said: “Definitely. If not, I wouldn’t have accepted to come here.”

Guimaraes – who flew into Newcastle last week after getting his work permit in Paris – is yet to explore his new surroundings.

“It appears to be a beautiful city, and I hope to get to know it soon, but everything was so rushed,” said Guimaraes. “I came from the national team, and had to go to Paris to get my work permit.”

Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes could make his debut against Everton. Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table.

