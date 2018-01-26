Christian Atsu reveals what he told Kenedy before the winger joined Newcastle

Have your say

Christian Atsu has revealed what he told Kenedy before the winger signed for Newcastle United.

Kenedy this week joined on loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old was a team-mate of Atsu’s at Stamford Bridge.

And Kenedy spoke to Atsu before committing himself to Newcastle for the rest of the season.

Atsu said: “I’m very happy that they’ve signed him.

“He’s a great lad and also a very good player. He can bring a lot of improvement into the team. He’s very technical and can create chances for the strikers.”

Asked what he told Kenedy, Atsu said: “He was asking to know more about the club.

“I said it’s a fantastic club with the fans behind us. We have a great coach who also likes young players.

“If he works hard, he’s going to play, for sure.

“He wants to play. He wants to work hard. This is the reason why he came to Newcastle. He wants to help the club.

“He’s determined to make sure he’s playing. I believe with his quality, and the hard work and determination, Rafa is a fair coach, so he will give him a chance.”

United take on Chelsea in a fourth-round FA Cup tie on Sunday

Atsu didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance for the club during his four years at Stamford Bridge.

However, the 26-year-old believes he left Chelsea a better player, having trained alongside and against world-class players.

Atsu said: “My time, when I was there, they had (Eden) Hazard, also Willian, so it was difficult for me to break into the first team.

“When you play against these top players, you learn a lot.

“They make football easy for you as well because of their movement and technique.”

Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal in midweek.

Atsu said: “Big clubs like Chelsea will not want to lose two in a row.

“They react quickly and try to do everything to win the game.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle striker Lewis McNall has spoken about his loan move to Gateshead.

The 18-year-old made his debut for loan club Gateshead this week.

McNall – whose father Keith played up front for the Tynesiders – came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 1-1 National League draw against Woking at the International Stadium.

Asked about his debut, McNall said: “Difficult. Obviously, Under-23 football’s a lot different. It’s a lot more physical (in the National League).

“I’m getting used to the surroundings and the physicality, and I think I should cope better in the weeks to come.

“I’m an out-and-out striker. I’d say main threat is when I’m in and around the box. I love scoring goals. That’s what I thrive on.”