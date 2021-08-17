Chelsea duo Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu linked with Newcastle United as interest in Queens Park Rangers centre-back Rob Dickie hots up

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is looking for defensive reinforcements (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Here we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged from St James’s Park today:

Premier League trio interested in Championship defender

Newcastle are just one of three Premier League clubs interested in Queens Park Rangers centre-back Rob Dickie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dickie has started the season in tremendous form for his club and has caught the attention of Newcastle, Wolves and Leeds United.

The 25-year-old arrived at Loftus Road for £2m last summer and it is expected that QPR will want to make a healthy profit on the centre-back if they were to let him leave London.

Kenedy set for Brazil return

Former Newcastle loanee Kenedy is reportedly closing in on a return to Brazil with Flamengo.

Kenedy hasn’t featured for Chelsea since the 2017/18 season. In that time, he’s been loaned to United twice and La Liga sides Getafe and Granada.

The 25-year-old is likely to join Flamengo on a season-long loan deal with an £8.5m purchase option.

Kenedy remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2024.

Chelsea duo ‘of interest’ to Newcastle

Newcastle’s search for defensive reinforcements continues and they are now reportedly looking at two players from Chelsea as a way to bolster their options.

Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu are the players targeted by United but Premier League rules mean only one could join Newcastle on loan.

Sarr, 22, was on Newcastle’s radar before his move to Chelsea last summer and could be the left-sided centre back option Newcastle so desperately need.

Ampadu, 20, spent last season on-loan at Sheffield United and has been made available for another move away from Stamford Bridge.

Ex-Newcastle striker joins Young Boys

Yannick Toure has joined Swiss side Young Boys on a free transfer having failed to make the grade at St James’s Park.

Toure joined Newcastle from Young Boys in 2018 but has now rejoined the team managed by former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.