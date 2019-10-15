Championship star on Steve Bruce's January radar at Newcastle United
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ryan Manning.
According to Football Insider, Steve Bruce is an admirer of the 23-year-old, who has been impressing in West London in a new role at left-back this season under Mark Warburton.
Manning is out of contract at Loftus Road this summer, although the club do have an option to extend his current deal by a year.
Southampton are also thought to be interested in the player.