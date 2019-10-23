Champions League striker on Newcastle United's radar set to stay put in January
Newcastle United could be thwarted in their attempts to sign Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.
Reports over the last fortnight have linked the Magpies with a winter window move for the Lille striker – but according to French outlet Top Mercato, the Ligue 1 outfit want to hang on to the player until at least the summer.
Osimhen has scored seven goals in 10 games for Lille this season, having been signed as £72million Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe’s replacement in the summer.
United have struggled for goals this season with £35million record signing Joelinton scoring just once since his high-profile summer arrival.
Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll, both out injured for the most part, are yet to start a game in black and white this season – while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are also goalless this campaign.