NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Can you name the EIGHT players to score on their Newcastle United Premier League debut?

Matty Longstaff has joined a unique club with his debut goal for Newcastle United on Sunday.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 07:30 am

His late winner against Manchester United was not only his first goal for his hometown club, but it was also a goal on his Premier League bow – and only seven other players have done that for Newcastle. Here’s all EIGHT players who’ve scored on their top flight debut for United.

1. Alex Mathie

Following a summer move from Morton in Scotland, Mathie netted off the bench in a 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on September 13, 1993.

2. Les Ferdinand

On August 19, 1995 Sir Les netted the third goal in the 83rd minute as United beat Coventry 3-0 at St James's Park.

3. Stephane Guivarch

August 30, 1998, fresh from picking up a winners medal with France from the World Cup, Guivarch netted 25 minutes into his debut v Liverpool. Newcastle were already 2-0 down, going on to lose 4-1. A game more memorable for Michael Owen's hand rub celebration.

4. Duncan Ferguson

After Ruud Gullit splashed the cash to land the Everton frontman, Ferguson kicked off with two goals on debut for United against Wimbledon on November 28, 1998.

