Brighton make move for Magpie striker

Brighton have tabled a bid for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – as the Magpies close in on a forward.

The offer for Mitrovic is understood to fall short of the Magpies’ £15million valuation.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is not prepared to sell Mitrovic unless a replacement can be secured before next Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

Mitrovic, unhappy with his playing time this season, is ready to quit the Tynesiders this month, with the Serbian international eager to be playing week in, week out ahead of this summer’s World Cup finals.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly made a £20million bid for an unnamed striker.

Leicester City and Algeria frontman Islam Slimani, 29, is among Benitez’s targets.