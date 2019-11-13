Bookmakers back former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce to beat the Premier League drop at rivals Newcastle United
The odds for Newcastle United to be relegated from the Premier League have shifted.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:30 am
Steve Bruce’s Magpies are no longer the bookmakers’ favourites to be relegated out of the top flight, as they were at the start of the season, and now find FOUR sides ranked by the bookies as more likely for the drop.
Here’s the latest relegation odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.