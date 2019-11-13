NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United looks on from the side line during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Bookmakers back former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce to beat the Premier League drop at rivals Newcastle United

The odds for Newcastle United to be relegated from the Premier League have shifted.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:30 am

Steve Bruce’s Magpies are no longer the bookmakers’ favourites to be relegated out of the top flight, as they were at the start of the season, and now find FOUR sides ranked by the bookies as more likely for the drop.

Here’s the latest relegation odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.

1. 22/1

Everton

2. 9/1

AFC Bournemouth

3. 7/1

Sheffield United

4. 6/1

Crystal Palace

