'Bobby Robson Saved My Life' - new play celebrating legacy of legendary Newcastle and England manager penned by playwright Tom Kelly to be staged at the Customs House in South Shields

A new play celebrating the legacy of one of the North East's best-loved sporting heroes is to be staged in South Shields.

Bobby Robson Saved My Life is the latest project by Jarrow playwright Tom Kelly. It explores how one person can have a dramatic effect on another without ever knowing it.



The story focuses on three very different individuals, and the ups and downs life throws at them.

Producer Gareth Hunter said the play aims to be a heart-warming, inspirational and uplifting piece that celebrates not only Sir Bobby’s life, but the impact he had on so many people - and you can be part of it.



Gareth, from South Shields, is looking for the thoughts of people who may never have met Sir Bobby but who have felt inspired by him in some way.



He said: “As part of our production process we are looking for videos in which the people answer the question, ‘how would you describe Sir Bobby Robson in three words?’



“Many of these will be used within the show as the characters try to work out their own #3wordsforBobby while others will be used on social media.



“We’ve already had contact and videos from a number of well-known personalities and those close to him but we’re most keen to get the thoughts of the public to help capture Sir Bobby’s spirit.”



Bobby Robson Saved My Life will be performed at the Customs House, South Shields, in July with each performance raising funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, a charity founded in his memory to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.



Gareth said: “Sir Bobby’s legacy extends far beyond football and it was important to everyone connected with this play that we support the work of his Foundation through it.



“We’re proud to be playing even a small role in the work of the charity and thrilled to have the support of Sir Bobby’s family.”



Videos describing Sir Bobby in three words can be uploaded to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Bobby-Robson-Saved-my-Life-2147228885329117/ or via Twitter using the hashtag #3wordsforBobby and @BRsavedmylife.



'Bobby Robson Saved My Life' will run from July 16 to 2019 at the Customs House, in South Shields.

