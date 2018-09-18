Ayoze Perez makes this statement about Newcastle’s season and what league they are in

Ayoze Perez says Newcastle United’s season starts now.

Rafa Benitez’s side are second-bottom after losing four out of their first five league games.

Arsenal beat United 2-1 at St James’s Park on Saturday thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil.

It is the club’s worst start to a Premier League campaign since 1999 – and the worst at home in 31 years.

However, all of Newcastle’s defeats have come to sides which finished in last season’s top six – and all were by a single-goal margin.

United take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday – and the next few games are critical, according to Perez.

“Everyone has to play against the top sides, but now we’ve got to think about the next game – our season starts now,” said the forward.

“We have to know where we are and where we want to be.

“It’s the same situation as we were in last season, and this is the moment to start getting points.

“The team is doing well most of the time. Sometimes there’s a lack of concentration, and I think that can make a difference.

“Now we are playing against teams who are in our league, and there will be more chances to get points. “

Newcastle manager Benitez again said he wasn’t worried after the Arsenal defeat given the opposition his team had faced so far this season.

The club has also played champions Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Asked if he was worried, Perez said: “No, it’s way too early. It’s September and there’s still a long way until the finish. It’s true that the fixture list didn’t help us, but we are where we are.

“It’s not a good situation but it’s time to keep working. We know that we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of improvements to make

“There’s still a long way to go – we have to keep going.”