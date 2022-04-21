Loading...

American businessman Henry Mauriss - previously linked with Newcastle United takeover - in '£115m bid' for Sheffield United

American businessman Henry Mauriss - who was previously linked with a Newcastle United takeover when Mike Ashley was selling up - has been linked with a '£115m bid' for Sheffield United.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 5:32 pm

Indeed Mike Ashley himself has also been linked with a move for the Blades, chasing promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, in recent days.

But now a report by the Athletic has emerged naming Mauriss as the businessman keen on taking over at United, with Saudi royal Prince Abdullah looking to sell.

Mauriss was first linked with Newcastle United over two years ago and was reported to be willing to splash out £350m on the Tyneside club.

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The club, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was instead sold by Mike Ashley to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley last October.

Newcastle have just secured their Premier League status for another season and Sheffield United will be looking to join them next season.

