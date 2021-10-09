Amanda Staveley.

The club yesterday changed hands after the Premier League agreed a sale to a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sport & Media.

McParland – who worked on recruitment at Liverpool with former United manager Rafa Benitez – has been on Tyneside with Staveley’s team. Staveley The new owners are conducting a thorough review of all departments following the acquisition.

"We really need to assess what we have, what we need, and how we’re going to build this, and how we’re going to build the club up,” said Staveley, who met club staff today. “We’ve got to get investment into the Academy, investment into the training ground, into players.”