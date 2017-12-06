Amanda Staveley fast running out of time to buy Newcastle United in time to invest in January transfer window

Have your say

Amanda Staveley’s hopes of taking over Newcastle United before the end of the January transfer window are in the balance.

Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners have offered owner Mike Ashley a one-off payment of £250million for the Magpies.

Ashley was originally looking for closer to £400million for the Tynesiders.

However, it is understood that the billionaire could accept a bid closer to £300million.

Middle East-based financier Staveley wants to do a deal in time to invest in January, but time is running out.

If the two parties can come to agreement before Christmas, it would take a month to ratify a deal with the Premier League.

And that would leave Newcastle with an even shorter window in which to push through its transfer business.