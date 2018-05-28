Aleksandar Mitrovic discusses his Newcastle United future

Newcastle United frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic has opened up on his future, after helping Fulham return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

It is widely expected that Slavisa Jokanovic will make a permanent move for the Serbian international this summer, after Mitrovic fired 12 goals in 15 starts since making a January loan switch to Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic in action against Watford earlier this season.

And while the striker, thought to be valued at more than £20million by United, insists he remains a Newcastle player, he remains open to a potential switch south.

When asked about his future following Saturday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley, Mitrovic said: "I don't know. Of course I am really happy here.

"I had the best three and a half, four months of my career.

"We will see what happens. I am still a Newcastle United player, I have two years left on my contract, so we will see.

"I have people - my agent and people who speak with the clubs - and we will see what happens.

"I just want to enjoy the moment. I am really happy now."

While boss Rafa Benitez is keen to strengthen his frontline this summer with up to two additions in that department, it remains to be seen whether Mitrovic is part of his plans.

The manager has always had major concerns over the player's lack of discipline, as well as the fact he does not quite fit into the Magpies style of play.

Could a Fulham move be on the cards? All Mitrovic knows is that he fitted perfectly into Jokanovic's system.

"Of course Fulham will be successful in the Premier League for sure", he said.

"I am delighted with the style we play, the players, with the staff. Every part.

"The fans really help a lot and I think I play some of the best football in my life, the last four months, and I really enjoyed it."