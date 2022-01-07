Alan Shearer was full of praise for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Shearer’s Nketiah praise

The Telegraph revealed yesterday that Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson’s injury has meant that recruiting a striker has now become one of the priorities for the Magpies in this window - and Nketiah is reportedly one option they are considering.

Newcastle supporters may not know too much about the Gunners man, however, Alan Shearer certainly does and he was full of praise for the 22-year-old:

“When I watch Eddie’s goals for the under-21s, I see a finisher (and I love the joy it brings him). I see someone who can score with his left and his right, who gets a lot of his goals from around the six-yard box.” Shearer wrote in The Athletic.

“He’s not toweringly tall (about 5ft 9in) or muscular, so perhaps the role he is being asked to play is not a natural one, but it is certainly not an impossible task. The key point is that the good players, the best players, find a way to do it.”

Newcastle ‘eye’ Olympic gold medalist

Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes, who is reportedly a target for Arsenal and Everton, could be on the move to St James’s Park, according to the Evening Standard.

Arsenal are believed to be long-term admirers of the Brazilian who won Olympic gold with Brazil last summer.

Guimaraes, 24, is a defensive-midfielder who joined Lyon in summer 2020 from Club Athletico Paranaense in Brazil for £18m.

This season, Guimaraes has made 22 appearances in all competitions, registering five assists in that time.

Origi preference

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Liverpool striker Divock Origi would prefer to stay in the Premier League, despite interest from three Serie A clubs.

Newcastle United have shown interest in the striker and he could be available for less than £10m.

Despite Liverpool losing Sadio Mane and Mo Salah to the African Cup of Nations, Origi may be allowed to leave Anfield this window should a suitable offer come in for his services.