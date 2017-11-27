Newcastle United eye January loan move for £30million defender - report

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing January loan move for Manchester United and England full-back Luke Shaw.

Although, the Magpies could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to land the out-of-favour defender when the window opens again in five weeks.

Luke Shaw

Rafa Benitez has been starved of options on the left-hand side of his back four this season with former Sunderland defender Javier Manquillo doing little to suggest he is up to the required standard in the Premier League, and Paul Dummett still on the recovery trail from an injury which has seen him sidelines since the opening day of the season.

As a result the manager is likely to target a this area as a priority to strengthen, and according to the Mirror Jose Mourinho is unlikely to stand in Shaw's way, should an offer come in for him in the next window.

Shaw, a £30million purchase from St Mary's, is nothing more than a fringe player at Old Trafford, and with the World Cup looming large next summer could be tempted by a temporary switch elsewhere in search of regular gametime to regain his place in the national setup.

The publication also claim United could face competitions for Shaw's signature, though, with Mauricio Pochettino keen for a reunion with Shaw, should Spurs sell Danny Rose, and Southampton also monitoring the situation.

Manager Benitez is yet to find out how much he will get to spend in the January transfer window - but he is keen to add this winter, with his United side on a four-game losing run in the top flight.

Benitez has already earmarked a left-back as well as a creative spark to rival Ayoze Perez and a striker to improve United's tally of just 11 goals this season, which is better than just four other Premier League teams.

In the forward department United have again been linked with a move for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.

The Turkish press are reporting that Benitez's men could throw in unwanted Aleksandar Mitrovic as part of any Tosun deal, plus a rumoured €9million.

Although, the Champions League outfit are said to want around £30million for their international frontman.

Benitez has revealed in recent weeks that he and his recently bolstered scouting network have already drawn up plans for the window - with one list eyeing cut-price deals, the other in case the Amanda Staveley and PCP Partners led takeover, looking increasingly unlikely to be completed before the first reported Christmas deadline, loosens purse strings on Tyneside.