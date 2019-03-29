National League Gateshead booted OUT of International Stadium home over unpaid bill

National League Gateshead have been booted out of their International Stadium home.

Staff were asked to collect their belongings and move out of their offices on Friday lunchtime as Gateshead Council took action over an unpaid rent bill.

However, the Echo understands the club’s remaining home games will not be affected, and the club will be given access to the pitch, changing-rooms and to open up the stands.

The Echo can also reveal Gateshead players have still not been paid for the month of March.

They were expected to receive their wages today.

In a statement, a spokesman for Gateshead Council said “Gateshead FC is in breach of its licence for use of the International Stadium, and the Council has asked the company to vacate the offices at the Stadium.



“This action follows a protracted period of negotiation with the current owner to settle outstanding debt with the Council.



“To be clear, the issue is with the company, not the club.



“Gateshead Council is a long-time supporter of the club and it remains our wish that Gateshead FC has a long and prosperous future, preferably with the Stadium as its home.



“The Council has made an offer to the club to use the Stadium for its remaining home fixtures this season and the play-offs. It is in the hands of the club’s owner as to what now happens.



“The Council has spoken with the National League about the position; and we are continuing to work with the owner and the League to try to find a solution to the current situation. The Council is making every effort to try to ensure that these ‘off the pitch’ matters do not have an impact on the club fulfilling its league obligations.”

This week has been dominated by takeover talk surrounding Chris Dunphy’s interest in the club and the former Rochdale chairman and his business partner Bill Goodwin held face-to-face talks with Cala on Friday afternoon.

There are no concerns over Gateshead’s fixture at Braintree Town on Saturday and the National League are being kept informed of the situation by the club’s General Manager Alisha Henry.