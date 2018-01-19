QPR v Middlesbrough: Rangers ready to tackle the Pulis blueprint

QPR defender Jake Bidwell insists that the Londoners will be ready for the visit of Middlesbrough tomorrow.

Ian Holloway’s men went down 3-2 at the Riverside in September, but confidence is high in the QPR ranks going into the Loftus Road rematch (3pm kick-off).

Bidwell is wary of the threat of Tony Pulis’s men, who are eager to get back to winning ways following last week’s defeat to Fulham

“Everyone knows what Tony Pulis’s teams are all about,” left-back Bidwell told qpr.co.uk.

“He has a blueprint which he’s used over the years and been very successful with, which shows how difficult it is to play against.

“But we showed against a strong and physical Cardiff side that we can compete with that approach and we will be hoping to do it again on Saturday.

“We have had some big results at home this season and we will be doing all we can to add the scalp of Middlesbrough to that, if we can.

“We’re enjoying a good run of form at the moment - everyone is feeling confident and we are looking to carry that on.

“When you look at the league table, you get the feeling that another couple of wins will really enable us to start looking up the table rather than over our shoulders.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Forshaw has wished Boro well after signing for Championship rivals Leeds United in a £4.5million switch.

The 26-year-old, who managed 103 appearances for Boro in just under two years, said: “I’m delighted to complete the move to Leeds and am looking forward to the chance of playing regular football, but I didn’t want to leave Boro without thanking the fans for their support and wishing the club all the best for the future.

“There’s been some tough times in there, but also some fantastic memories to look back on, none more so than when we promotion to the Premier League.

“Coming the season after losing the play-off final at Wembley made it all the more sweeter and winning promotion and being a part of that was something that will always stay with me.

“A lot of people remember that goal against Reading, and I still get goosebumps now if I see it again.”

“It’s no secret that last season was tough for all of us for a lot of reasons, but the opportunity to play in the Premier League was a great one, and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity again.”