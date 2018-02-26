Middlesbrough to appeal Adama Traore red card against Sunderland

Middlesbrough have confirmed their intention to appeal Adama Traore’s red card in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Sunderland.

The winger is facing a four-match suspension as things stand as he has already been sent off this season. Boro have until 1pm on Tuesday to formally submit their appeal documents.

Traore was sent off for pushing Bryan Oviedo, though Tony Pulis claimed the winger had been provoked by Oviedo poking him in the eye, a claim disputed by Chris Coleman.

A Boro statement read: "The club has served notice of its intention to appeal the red card shown to Adama Traore at Sunderland on Saturday.

"Adama was handed a straight red after 37 minutes of the 3-3 draw at the Stadium of Light.

"The club had until noon on Monday to serve notice of our intentions and now has until 1pm on Tuesday to formally submit the appeal to the FA."

Coleman said referee Tim Robinson was right to send both Jake Clarke-Salter and Traore off.

Both players saw red in the first half of a fiery contest at the Stadium of Light, with Clarke-Salter the first to go on 24 minutes.

The young centre-back flew into a challenge on Traore and Coleman admits the occasion perhaps got to the 20-year-old.

Chelsea loanee Clarke-Salter will now miss three games for Sunderland.

Middlesbrough’s numerical advantage lasted just 13 minutes as Traore then saw red after shoving Oviedo off the ball.

Coleman said: "I’ve seen it [the Oviedo and Traore incident]. He had his arm around there. But poke in the eye?

"He’ll need a long arm to get around to his eye, I’ve seen the angle and I’m not sure it’s [possible]."