Marcus Tavernier relishes loan switch from Boro to MK Dons

Middlesbrough have let highly-rated midfielder Marcus Tavernier join League One club MK Dons for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old, who scored when Boro beat Sunderland in the Championship in November, said: “I’m really pleased to be here and I’m ready to get started,. This club is known for bringing players through so hopefully I can be another one of them.”

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “He’s a player we’ve watched for quite a while now and we’ve worked hard to get him in.

“I’ve talked to a few people about him and they all spoke extremely highly of his character and work-rate. He’ll bring real quality to us – he’s got real energy and great pace too.”