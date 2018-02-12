‘Fantastic’ Adama proving a big hit for Boro boss

Throughout his Middlesbrough career Adama Traore has been described as a player with huge potential, a phenomenal athlete whose final ball repeatedly let him down.

That wasn’t the case on Saturday, as the pacy winger netted twice in a 2-1 Riverside victory over Reading to keep the Teessiders in touching distance of the play-off pack.

Boro are ninth in the Championship, four points and three places below Bristol City in the final play-off spot.

“As I’ve said all along, if Adama gets it all together he’ll be a wonderful player,” said boss Tony Pulis, who celebrated his first home league win since taking charge of Boro in December.

“He’s fantastic as a lad, he’s only 22 years old, a Spanish lad who moved away from home and it’s difficult, he needs time.

“I’ve been very patient with him. Second-half, he looked a little bit tired but was still working as hard as he could, so we’re delighted with him.”

Boro were made to sweat in the closing stages after Royals substitute – and former Sunderland target – Chris Martin pulled a goal back with 12 minutes to go, before substitute Britt Assombalonga skied a penalty for the hosts.

“I’m pleased with the win, but obviously disappointed that we’ve not taken our chances that we should,” added Pulis

“When it’s 2-0 the opposition only have to score once and you can end up throwing it away, even though you’ve been dominant in the game. It’s only one mistake.”

Boro have now won all 14 league games after scoring first this campaign.

That is surely helped by having a settled side, and Pulis made just one change to the side which lost at Norwich, with Jonny Howson replacing Adam Clayton in midfield.

Rudy Gestede nearly repaid his manager’s faith on nine minutes when he headed Ryan Shotton’s long throw towards goal, forcing ex-Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone to tip the ball over his crossbar.

Boro made the crucial breakthrough on the stroke of half-time. Traore cut inside of Leandro Bacuna before hammering a powerful shot past Mannone at the keeper’s near post. The Italian got a glove to it but couldn’t keep it out.

Mannone could do nothing about Traore’s second goal four minutes after the restart, when the winger charged down the right unchallenged, before lashing the ball into the far corner of Mannone’s net.

Patrick Bamford could have made it three in the 55th minute but dragged a close-range effort wide, while Boro captain Grant Leadbitter smacked the post from a free-kick.

Martin roused Reading with a low strike from the edge of the area on 78 minutes.

With five minutes to go, Assombalonga fired over from the penalty spot, but the hosts held on to claim a valuable three points.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Shotton, Ayala, Gibson, Friend, Howson, Leadbitter, Downing (Cranie 90), Traore, Gestede (Assombalonga 79), Bamford (Clayton 66). Subs not used: Konstantopoulos, Fry, Harrison, Besic. Booked: Friend, Clayton. Goals: Traore 44, 49.

Reading: Mannone, Gunter, Tiago Ilori, Moore, Bacuna, Edwards, van den Berg, Aluko, Kelly (Clement 63), McCleary (Kermorgant 74), Bodvarsson (Martin 63). Subs not used: Blackett, Jaakkola, Richards, Smith. Booked: van den Berg, Gunter, Bacuna.Goal: Martin 78.

Att: 23,491. Ref: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).