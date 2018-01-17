Ex-Barcelona man Adama Traore’s message to Middlesbrough fans amid West Ham link

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore says he wants to repay the club’s fans for their support – despite being linked with a move to West Ham United.

The 21-year-old is starting to make his mark at the Riverside under new boss Tony Pulis with his direct, pacy style.

His form has attracted the attention of Hammers chief David Moyes, who is reported to be weighing up a move for the Spaniard.

However, Traore says he wants to continue working hard to impress the Boro faithful.

“When I came to England, the fans were good with me,” he said.

“Honestly, with me, the Middlesbrough fans are so good and it makes me proud.

“I say thank you to them for all their support and for supporting the team as well and I will be trying to work hard and do my best for them to give something back for the love they have given me.”

The former Barcelona starlet struggled for consistency since his move to Boro from Aston Villa in 2016.

However, he has started the last three games under Pulis, and feels he is learning all the time under the new manager.

He told mfc.co.uk: “I need to work with what the gaffer has to say. For me personally, I try to assist and score as well and to be the best player I can be.

“I need to assist and score as well and this I need to focus along as well with what the gaffer tells me to do.”