England U21 ace targeting promotion with Middlesbrough after signing from Manchester City

Manchester City have signed England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison from New York City FC and loaned him immediately to Middlesbrough.

Harrison, 21, caught the eye in Major League Soccer and has earned a move to the Premier League, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract.

City announced he would initially step down to the Sky Bet Championship with Middlesbrough, however, moving to the club until the end of the season.

"I can't wait to get started over here," Harrison told City's website.

"I've really enjoyed my time with New York City and I'd like to thank Patrick Vieira and his coaching staff for helping me to develop as a player.

"I feel I've really improved working under him and playing regularly in the MLS, but now I'm looking forward to testing myself in England.

"Middlesbrough are a good club, with Premier League experience and they're in the mix for a return via the playoffs this season. Hopefully I can help them achieve that."