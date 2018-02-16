Cardiff boss Warnock wary of Middlesbrough’s quality in crunch Championship clash

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock expects a tough task in tomorrow’s home Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

The Bluebirds maintained their automatic promotion push with a 2-0 midweek win over Bolton, and are just a point behind second-top Aston Villa.

But Warnock expects Tony Pulis’s Boro, chasing a play-off place, to be a harder test.

“We have another tough one, a different type of game, because Middlesbrough will come to try and win the game and they have good players,” said the Cardiff manager.

“But I’m looking forward to it, like I’m looking forward to all the run in; we’re safe now, we can’t get relegated, so let’s enjoy it.

“We’ve got a good side and we can get better.”

Cardiff are arguably the outsiders in the race for automatic promotion and Warnock is backing his men.

He said: “We have a genuine bunch, we feel we can beat anybody on our day. I think it’s quite entertaining how we’re playing and I think the crowd’s up for it as well.”

January signing Gary Madine has given fellow striker Kenneth Zohore a boost up front, and Warnock admitted: “I think we saw the best game he’s played this season.

“I told him afterwards I should have signed Madine two months ago!

“He didn’t score but he linked well. He brought everybody into it, some really nice touches but some good hard work too.”

Welshman Pulis will relish the visit to south Wales, with Boro determined to avenge October’s 1-0 home defeat, when Joe Ralls hit a late penalty winner.