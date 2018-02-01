Busy deadline day for Middlesbrough as Tony Pulis reshapes squad

Have your say

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis had a busy end to transfer deadline day, making two late signings.

The Championship play-off hopefuls secured a loan deal until the end of the season for 25-year-old Everton and Bosnia midfielder Mo Besic, who only arrived at the club an hour before the deadline.

The 25-year-old is an experienced international who joined Everton in 2014 from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Boro also clinched a loan deal for Huddersfield defender Martin Cranie, who can play at right-back or in central defence.

The 31-year-old has made more than 350 career appearances since making his Southampton debut in the Premier League in 2004.

Pulis allowed right-back Cyrus Christie to join Championship promotion rivals Fulham on a permanent deal, after just six months on Teesside.

The Republic of Ireland international has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Londoners.

He joined Boro in the summer and made 26 appearances, but only three since Pulis’ appointment as replacement for the sacked Garry Monk.

Another summer arrival, Denmark international forward Martin Braithwaite, has returned to France to join Bordeaux on loan, six months after signing from Toulouse. He has netted six times in 21 Boro appearances.

Boro cancelled the contract of Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura , and the 32-year-old immediately linked up again with former Boro boss Aitor Karanka by signing a deal with Nottingham Forest.

Striker Ashley Fletcher joined Sunderland on loan, while Boro also let 21-year-old Brazilian striker Joao Morelli join League One club Fleetwood Town on a an 18-month deal.

l Ipswich, who visit Sunderland on Saturday, last night signed ex-Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol from Nottingham Forest on a contract until the summer.

The 29-year-old said: "The gaffer (Mick McCarthy) showed interest in me before I signed for Forest so as soon as I knew Ipswich were keen on me it was an easy decision.

"Forest was probably the most frustrating time of my career so I’ve come here to play games and I’ll work as hard as I can. I want to make a big impact here.

"Hopefully I can show the gaffer I’m worth keeping beyond the summer."

McCarthy also signed Limerick defender Barry Cotter, 19, on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

l Derby County snapped up midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The 21-year-old played a key role in helping Huddersfield earn promotion from the Championship last season.

l Swansea striker Oli McBurnie joined Barnsley on loan while the Tykes also landed midfielder Christoph Knasmullner from Austrian club Admira Wacker on a two-and-a-half-year contract, plus Forest defender Matt Mills.