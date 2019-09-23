Where will South Shields rank on this week's power rankings after an impressive win?

Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene in week five?

Here, our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers reveals who is flying high after a dramatic weekend of non-league action.

By James Copley
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 16:00 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 12:44 pm

With league action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area. And, as ever, some shock results along the way! Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature.

1. EASINGTON COLLIERY (Northern League Division Two) 20th

The Colliers keep their place in the top 20 after bouncing back from their midweek Durham Challenge Cup defeat at Billingham Town with an outstanding 4-2 home win against in-form Jarrow. and white) V Brandon United.

Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID @2015

2. SUNDERLAND WEST END (Northern League Division Two) 19th

West End stay in the top 20 thanks to a midweek Durham Challenge Cup win against former Wearside League rivals Annfield Plain – although they would have hoped for more from their 2-2 draw against Brandon United on Saturday.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. HEATON STANNINGTON (Northern League Division Two) 18th

The Stan continued their upturn in form with a 2-1 home win against Washington on Saturday – and that moved them into the top six of the Northern League Division Two table.

Photo: Mark Carruthers

4. NEWTON AYCLIFFE (Northern League Division One) 17th

Colin Stromsoy’s side bounced back from their FA Vase exit at the hands of Jarrow FC in fine style as four goals from Dean Thexton helped them to a 5-0 win at Seaham Red Star.

Photo: Tim Richardson

