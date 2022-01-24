Clarke signed for Spurs in 2019 having impressed after coming through the youth set-up at Elland Road but he has yet to make his Premier League debut at Spurs.

Clarke has made appearances in the FA Cup and Europa Conference League, as well as playing three times in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, grabbing a goal and an assist against Oxford United and Stevenage respectively.

The 21-year-old has previously had spells on loan in the Championship at Leeds United, QPR and Stoke City.

Jack Clarke

But what are Sunderland fans about the links after the potential deal for Clarke? Here, we take a look:

Barry Potts: “How many wingers do we need?? Would've thought other areas of the pitch need reinforcements.”

Jordan Ayre: “Chill mate more players the better, he can play wing-back too! As long as Johnson gets a holding midfielder in and striker in... bigger squad the better.”

Bailey Pennington: “Hopefully means Gooch is off.”

Carl Jordan: “Wasn't this the kid who was at Leeds?”

Lee Patton: “Great player, but makes no sense this one. We already have Dajaku, Gooch, Embleton, McGeady, Pritchard, Roberts, Diamond and O'Brien. Where do you possibly fit him into the squad.”

Ian Milne: “Would free Gooch up for elsewhere preferably at another club.”

Adam Arkle: “Well Diamond is going back out on loan. Maybe Gooch or McGeady are off.”

