Featuring faded stripes, the kit has been desgined as a homage to the club’s first Nike kits, worn from 1983 to 1986.

The kit design also takes elements from the club’s 1995-97 away strip and 2009-10 home shirt.

Lee Johnson’s side will wear the new kit for the first time when they face Hearts of Midlothian at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have launched their new home strip. Picture via SAFC.

But what are Sunderland fans saying about the new strip? Here, we take a look at what YOU said on social media:

@polonskyroebuck: “Great shirt, shame about the badge though. Would love to see Hummel do us a shirt.”

@LeBenjiboo: “Why? It’s a red and white striped shirt. That’ll do.”

@1philsafc: “Don't know what everyone's complaining about, best shirt we've had in years.”

@juducrempot: “Nice kit, such a shame to see us using stickers for the club crest again though. That should be embroidered, looks cheap!

@steveca77341766: “This is a thing of beauty can't wait to receive mine and got the boy his for his birthday.”

@cvinny007: “Ordered and ready for another season of league one football. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Roll on August the 7th.”

@SafcMerch: “Ha'way then, what are people's impressions of the new home top? Running a poll just to get an idea of the general feeling, but I must say I love the amount of thought that has gone into the design and the 'remix' themed launch.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.