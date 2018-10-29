Sunderland West End suffer back-to-back defeats as Silksworth rue missed chances

Have your say

After going 14 league games unbeaten Sunderland West End lost for the second time inside seven days with a defeat at Harton and Westoe CW.

Anthony Nelson’s side fell to their first league defeat of the campaign at Hartlepool FC last weekend and failed to bounce back on Saturday as they were condemned to a 3-0 loss on South Tyneside.

First-half goals from Adam Bell and Aaron Coulson put Harton in control of the game and a second-half strike from Kyle Oxley ended any thoughts of a West End comeback.

West End dominated possession during the game, but Harton and Westoe manager David Crumbie believes that his game-plan was the reason why his side took all three points and ensured that they continue to impress in this season’s Wearside League.

“It’s always a tough game against a very strong and organised West End side,” explained Crumbie.

“They had the majority of the ball, but never really looked like hurting us, so we just tried to soak up the pressure and hit them on the counter-attack.

“It worked and we scored three really well-worked goals.

“We just want to keep going and trying our best to win games.

“The lads’ work-rate has been exceptional and it’s always nice to beat teams that are challenging around us.

“It was a great win.”

Silksworth CW coach Michael Curtis was left to rue missed chances in both halves as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Boldon CA.

Harry Munday continued his fine goalscoring form with a brace but his goals were cancelled out twice by equalisers from Boldon duo Dom Solman and John Murray.

Curtis said “It was a low-key first-half and we didn’t get into our stride.

“But we got ahead by scoring a good goal, but then conceded a really sloppy one.

“We played really well for the majority of the second-half but it was the same scenario as the first-half with the goals.

“Harry Munday got two goals for us and he is in a great run of form at the moment.

“But ultimately we missed chances in both halves and we know that we could and should have put the game to bed.”

Wolviston lie in second-place in the table after the put nine goals past basement club Coxhoe Athletic.

An own-goal and braces from Mikey McGee, Phil Otele, Ryan Hebb and Stewart Bath eased Wolviston to a 9-0 win at Beechfield Park.

Richmond Town moved up to sixth after a second-half goal from Adam Walker gave them all three points at Hartlepool FC.

Windscale were another side that only needed one goal to win on Saturday as Matt Pilkington’s first-half strike helped them see off Darlington Town.

Hebburn Town Reserves progressed into the semi-finals of the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup with a 3-0 win over West Auckland Tunns.

Shaun Carroll, Josh Houghton and Dylan Nesbitt were on the score-sheet for Kevin Bolam’s side.

Robbie Renwick scored a hat-trick to put Horden CW on their way to a 6-1 win against Durham and Wearside Development League side Farringdon Detached.

Adam Elliott, Peter Crawford and and Callum Hodgson were also on the score-sheet as Horden progressed into Round Two of the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup.