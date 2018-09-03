Sunderland RCA boss praises desire as his ten-men defeat Ashington

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales hailed his side after they secured a 3-1 home win against Ashington, despite playing for over 75 minutes with 10 men.

Goals from James Armstrong, Mark Davison and Michael Charlton helped RCA to all three points as they recovered from Craig Hodgson’s early red card.

The win moved the Meadow Park club into the top 10 of the Northern League Division One table, and gave them the perfect preparation for tomorrow night’s FA Cup Preliminary Round replay against Clitheroe.

Swales praised his players for their desire and commitment and is looking forward to seeing more of the same against the Evo-Stik NPL West Division side.

“The lads showed the commitment and desire that we ask for at this club,” explained Swales.

“They kept a good shape and they showed what it means to them to play for us.

“There were young lads thrown in, players missing and some players that weren’t fit, but they all did the job that they were asked to do.

“The way we were playing you would think Ashington were down to 10 men and we thoroughly deserved the win.

“I am a very proud manager after seeing what they did and I hope we can show similar qualities against Clitheroe on Tuesday night.”

Elsewhere in Division One, Gary Forrest watched his West Auckland Town side complete a comfortable win over his former club Shildon.

An Amar Purewal brace and another goal from Nathan Fisher helped West to a 3-0 home win against a Shildon side that ended the game with nine men after player-manager Daniel Moore and keeper Shaun Newbrook were shown red cards.

Two goals from captain Adam Nicholson were all it took for Stockton Town to leave Newcastle Benfield with all three points.

Easington Colliery remain top of Division Two despite only taking a point from their visit to Tow Law Town.

Ross Nicholson put the hosts ahead on 72 minutes but an injury-time penalty from Jack Pounder helped the Colliers claim a point.

Washington threw away a two-goal lead at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion to deny caretaker management team Scott Curtis and Gary McGovern claiming their second win in as many games.

Craig Hinnis and Dan Robinson looked to have put the Mechanics on their way to all three points but goals from Jamie Dunn and Scott Jasper helped the hosts claim an unlikely point.

Birtley Town secured a 2-0 home win against a Brandon United side that are still looking for their first win of the season thanks to goals from Dan Hill and Joe Barwick.