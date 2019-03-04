Michael Chilton double for Seaham Red Star sees off North Shields again

Mark Collingwood was in a positive mood after his Seaham Red Star side claimed three points against North Shields for the second time inside three weeks.

Two Michael Chilton goals gave Red Star their fourth win in their last five games and ensured that they completed a league double over their visitors.

Collingwood said: “We knew the results were coming and I am just pleased that it has come when it has.

“We are playing really well at the moment.

“We played three at the back on Saturday and we haven’t even tried that in training, but we played our best football of the season and North Shields couldn’t live with us.

“They had one shot on target, and we made them look very average.

“I’m not worried about what is below us in the league.

“It’s been a high-pressure season, and we don’t want to rely on a technicality to stay in this league. We want to build on what is happening now.”

Sunderland RCA assistant manager Mark Cowan admitted that he couldn’t fault the effort of his players in their 3-2 defeat at Hebburn Town.

The two top-four contenders played out a titanic clash on South Tyneside as RCA gave their hosts a severe test.

Goals from Graeme Armstrong and Lewis Suddick put the Hornets in control of the game, but RCA were given hope by a Greg Swansbury header.

Michael Richardson’s sublime free-kick restored Town’s two-goal advantage and they held on for the win, despite Tom McAloon pulling one back for RCA three minutes from time.

Cowan told The Echo: “I can’t fault the work-rate and commitment from the lads, and we could have got a different result if we had nicked a goal early in the second half.

“Unfortunately, we ended up chasing the game, whilst they were looking to kill it off, so it was always going to be an uphill struggle.

“They have a lot of quality in their squad, but in all fairness we more than matched them. We now regroup and go against against Consett next Saturday.”

Dunston UTS took a giant leap towards the Division One title as a Mark Fitzpatrick goal was all it took for Chris Swailes’ side to claim a 1-0 home win against West Auckland Town.

That formed part of a double-dose of good news for Swailes and his players after fellow title contenders Bishop Auckland and Consett both dropped points.

The division’s basement club Penrith claimed a surprise three points at Bishops as Martyn Coleman’s hat-trick put them on their way to a 5-3 win at Heritage Park.

And Zak Atkinson, Aaron Duell and Billy Greulich-Smith were all on target as Shildon eased to a 3-0 home win against Consett.

That all leaves Dunston with a 10-point lead at the top of the table with just eight games left to play.

A late Paul Brayson goal ensured that Stuart Elliott continued his impressive start to life as Newcastle Benfield manager with a third consecutive win against Guisborough Town.

The two sides looked set to share the points after Town striker Danny Earl cancelled out an own-goal from Matthew Lovatt, but Brayson pounced in injury-time to leave the visitors empty-handed at Sam Smith’s Park.

Newton Aycliffe and Ashington shared the spoils at Moore Lane as Colliers captain Wayne Buchanan saw his early goal cancelled out by a late equaliser from Aycliffe substitute Ben Wood.

Sonni Coleman scored twice and there was a goal apiece for Fred Woodhouse and Chris Stockton in Stockton Town’s 4-2 win over struggling Whickham.