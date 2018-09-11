Manager hints at Seaham Red Star changes after heavy defeat

Mark Collingwood gave a strong indication that there would be changes at Seaham Red Star after they fell to a 6-1 defeat at Bishop Auckland.

It has been a disjointed start to the season for Collingwood, who rejoined Star in the summer for his second spell as manager.

The Red Star boss admitted that he was “very angry” after the defeat at Heritage Park but did concede that his side were suffering from their efforts in last Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against West Auckland.

Striker Dan Wilson marked his Red Star debut with a penalty on 31 minutes as he got his side back into the game after goals from Shaun Ryder and Kyle Patton had put Ian Chandler’s side in control.

But things fell apart in the second half as goals from Michael Hoganson, Niall McGoldrick, Callum Munro and Lewis Gibbons eased the Two-Blues to a comprehensive win.

“I was left very angry by the nature of the defeat,” explained Collingwood.

“We made just one change after the draw against West Auckland and that changed made us stronger because we brought Dan Wilson into the side.

“But we weren’t good enough and if we can’t play two games in one week then we will need to make changes.

“We sat down and had an honest chat after the game and I told the players that I had been too loyal, I made a mistake and I should have made more changes.

“We aren’t too far away but we are in the same position as eight or nine other Division One clubs.

“We are in the market for the same players, in the same positions but I’m not disheartened.

“I have learnt lessons but now it’s a case of moving forwards and building on what we have at the club.”

Collingwood chose to hand a debut to former North Shields striker Wilson just 48 hours after he joined the club from Blyth AFC.

The Red Star boss was impressed with his new addition and believes there will be more to come over the coming weeks.

He said “Dan was fantastic and he showed us exactly what he can offer us at the top end of the pitch.

“We could see an improvement after just 45 minutes. He is a good lad and he is what we need.

“After the game he was honest with us and he just said that he knows that this wasn’t the Red Star side he faced for Blyth a few weeks back.

“He knows there is more to come from us and we know there is more to come from him too.”

Hebburn Town are top of the Division One table after goals from James Fairley and Michael Richardson and a Dom Curl own goal gave them a 3-1 win at Shildon.

An injury-time winner from Jack Butler ensured that Whickham extended their run without a league win to seven games as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ashington.

Amar Purewal hit a hat-trick and Nathan Fisher scored twice in West Auckland Town’s 7-0 hammering of Newton Aycliffe.

Gary Ormston, Bobby Taylor and Gary Day got the goals as North Shields eased to their first away win of the season with a 3-0 victory at Penrith.