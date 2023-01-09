Leeds United striker available for loan with Sunderland seeking reinforcements - reports
Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has reportedly been made available for loan – according to reports.
Football Insider have stated that Leeds United have given the green light for Gelhardt to go out on loan to a Championship club this month to gain valuable experience and game time.
The news could interest Sunderland, who are currently on the hunt for a striker after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton. The forward had made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions.
However, Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season with Lampard bringing Simms back to add firepower to his side. Since then, Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest man Sam Surridge.
The Black Cats are next in action against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday with Ross Stewart currently the club’s only senior striker.