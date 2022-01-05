Lee Johnson press conference RECAP: Lee Johnson talks transfers and previews Wycombe Wanderers clash in League One
The January transfer window is now five days old.
Sunderland have concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news LIVE: Black Cats secure Trai Hume signing
Last updated: Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 13:53
- Sunderland have completed the signing of 19-year-old Linfield defender Trai Hume
- Hume four-and-a-half-year contract – with a club option of a further year.
- Lee Johnson as confirmed that Frederik Alves has contracted Covid-19
- The head coach refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with Patrick Roberts
LJ on Roberts links
It is impossible to talk about other club’s players. I’m sorry as I know you guys have to ask but I have to bat that into the long grass. It is disrespectful.
LJ on reputation
When you are on the pitch reputation means nothing. You have to win your battles.
LJ on situation
It is a collective. The staff have to work and make decision. You have to be backed by the board and the fans. This club can be so powerful when aligned - the fanbase is the biggest part of that. They are behind what we are trying to do as a football club.
LJ on club feeling
I certainly like momentum. It is a strange thing. We have the same size pitch and the same size ball but momentum can see you go up a division, sometimes maybe two.
The momentum comes from making decisions and working really hard. We have to trust the process. It has been a good result but we’re not going to relax.
LJ on Stewart
His hat-trick was a proud moment. His family were watching the game so it was a nice moment. Phil Jevons has put a lot of work into him on the training ground,
Sometimes striker’s make a lot of runs and the ball doesn’t come but Rosco believes in his teammates to get the ball to him.
LJ on Alves, Winchester, and Covid
Freddy has contracted Covid so that is another one. Those conversations are going on in the background. In the short term that will be kicked into the long grass or the medium grass.
I won’t lie to you, we have a few, it feels like it is closing in on us a bit.
We tried to leave Winchester for as long as possible. He is a really good healer, I don’t know if he puts holy water in his bath.
There are other injuries but i can’t tell you about them yet.
LJ on Pritch and transfers
He has to continue that growth mindset. We have had loads of discussions on how to improve him. The job of the coach is to add value to a player.
We are working in the background on transfers. We may well look to get a couple of youngsters out in the league.
LJ on Wycombe
I have respect for Ainsworth. They have a really disruptive style. They have really good players and some Championship players. They have Josh Scowen, who we know and I played against Akinfenwa and with Vokes.
LJ on transfer policy
I think we are seeing the benefits already. Our PPG is strong, our performance has been strong. Our own have come through and we have brought through the players we have brought in.
Huggins could been like a new signing when he comes in