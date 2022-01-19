Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Head coach talks Portsmouth and Danny Batth ahead of League One clash
The January transfer window is now 19 days old and Lee Johnson is set to face the media this afternoon.
The Black Cats face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday.
And Lee Johnson says Sunderland have signed a ‘dominant’ centre-back after the arrival of Stoke City’s Danny Batth.
There was significant interest from elsewhere in the 31-year-old, with his former club Sheffield Wednesday one of those in the race.
Batth has opted to join the Black Cats on an 18-month deal, becoming the second signing of the January transfer window after Trai Hume. Sunderland have not paid a fee.
Johnson says that he has twice signed to sign Batth in the past, who has twice promotion from League One.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
The latest gossip
Sheffield Wednesday near deal for Brighton defender
Sheffield Wednesday are said to be winning the race for in-demand Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.
That’s after Wednesday missed out on Batth, with the defender signing for Sunderland.
Reports suggest the Owls in the driving seat to sign the 19-year-old England youth international.
There is also interest in Roberts from Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore earned plaudits for his handling of Seagulls youngster Taylor Richards while at Doncaster Rovers last season.
Indeed, it is believed that his track record with young players has stood the club in good stead going forward in the January market.
Luke O’Nien returns to training
Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien has returned to training at the Academy of Light.
That’s after the player went under the knife and had surgery to fix a long-standing shoulder problem.
O’Nien was ruled out for at least three months at the beginning of November.
Why latest Patrick Roberts reports could be wide of the mark as Sunderland and Wigan Athletic eye deal
The Black Cats continue to be linked with a deal for Patrick Roberts.
And now Wigan Athletic are said to have joined Sunderland in the race to sign the Manchester City man loan until the end of the season.
The attacking midfielder has made just one appearance in the league for his club Troyes in Ligue 1 this season which came in a 13-minute cameo against Lyon in September.
Roberts spent the back end of last season out on loan at Derby County as Wayne Rooney’s team avoided relegation from the Championship but is surplus to requirements at City after a £12million move to the Etihad back in 2015.
The ex-Celtic and Fulham attacking midfielder has been strongly linked with a return to his home country and with Sunderland looking into a deal to sign the attacker.
But Football League World recently stated that Wigan Athletic had ‘moved ahead’ of Sunderland in the race to secure Roberts’ signature.
This is despite Sky Sports reporting that the player was set for a medical at the Stadium of Light ahead of a move.
Indeed, a quick Google search for Football League World’s report on Roberts and Wigan this morning confirms that it has been removed from their website.
The same outlet also claimed that Will Grigg was set to be recalled to Sunderland from Rotherham at the beginning of the window.
However, this scenario was quickly rubbished by Millers manager Paul Warne, who stated that conversations had taken place and that the striker was set to stay at Sunderland.