Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Head coach talks Portsmouth and Danny Batth ahead of League One clash

The Black Cats face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday.

And Lee Johnson says Sunderland have signed a ‘dominant’ centre-back after the arrival of Stoke City’s Danny Batth.

There was significant interest from elsewhere in the 31-year-old, with his former club Sheffield Wednesday one of those in the race.

Batth has opted to join the Black Cats on an 18-month deal, becoming the second signing of the January transfer window after Trai Hume. Sunderland have not paid a fee.

Johnson says that he has twice signed to sign Batth in the past, who has twice promotion from League One.

Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:

