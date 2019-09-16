Lee Charnley set to secure key Newcastle United deal
Martin Dubravka wants to commit his long-term future to Newcastle United.
The goalkeeper is one of a clutch of players in talks about new deals at St James’s Park.
Lee Charnley, Newcastle's managing director, is leading discussions with Dubravka and midfielder Isaac Hayden.
And Dubravka is “close” to signing a new contract.
“I’m happy here,” said Dubravka, who was at fault for Liverpool’s second goal in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield. “Since I came here, people have treated me really well. I can say that I feel at home here. I’m glad that people think that I can stay here for the longer-term. It’s such a big honour for me. Hopefully, we can keep our players in the squad, our leaders, and we can build on this.”
Asked for an update on the contract talks the 30-year-old told the Gazette: “We’re in talks. I’m close. That’s what I can say.”
Steve Bruce, United’s head coach, spoke about the importance of keeping the core of his team together after taking over at the club in the summer following the departure of Rafa Benitez, who signed Dubravka and Hayden.
And Dubravka, signed from Sparta Prague on a permanent deal last year after a successful half-season loan on Tyneside, feels that continuity is important for Newcastle.
“It’s important,” said the Slovakia international. "He wants to create a good group of people, a team. You can’t change five or six players, and expect that it will work. If I can stay longer here, I will be happy.”