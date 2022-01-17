Next up, Sunderland face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light with Lee Johnson hoping to return to winning ways.

The transfer window, however, is in full swing and Sunderland have been linked with a host of names during January.

Right-back Trai Hume has already signed for the Black Cats, whilst the club are said to be making progress in a deal to bring Manchester City’s Patrick Robers to the North East.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Alfie May of Cheltenham Town is fouled by Jordan Storey of Preston North End during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Cheltenham Town at Deepdale Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Preston, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Indeed, Sunderland are in the market for a new defender this month – and they have been credited with an interest in Cardiff City defender Aden Flint.

That was after West Ham defender Frederik Alves was recalled by his parent club after he failed to break into Johnson’s starting XI following his summer loan move to the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we round up all of the latest Sunderland and League One news from around the division that you may have missed today:

Sunderland enter race for defender

Sunderland and Ipswich Town have joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race for Preston North End defender Jordan Storey.

That’s according to a report by The Echo’s sister title, The Lancashire Post.

The 26-year-old has spent the first half of the season with the Tractor Boys on loan.

However, Storey was recalled after Saturday’s game against Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be interested in a deal for the defender.

Reports state, though, that no acceptable offer has been made to the Lilywhites.

Preston are said to want Storey’s wages covered for the remainder of the campaign.

Portsmouth loanee recalled by Premier League club

Arsenal have recalled Miguel Azeez from his season-long loan deal with Sunderland’s rivals in League One, Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old was sent to Fratton Park with a view to gaining more first-team experience.

However, the move hasn’t worked out and Azeez’s game time has been limited at Fratton Park

The young starlet played just once in League One up to November, which prompted rumours of a return to Arsenal during the window.

Head coach Danny Cowley had recently stressed that the Gunners still trusted him with the development with the midfielder.

But Azeez has been recalled and will now return to Arsenal in a blow to Portsmouth’s squad depth.

Speaking about the midfielder’s departure, the Portsmouth boss said, “I believe this has been a fantastic stepping stone in Miguel’s journey – moving into a senior environment and playing League One football.

“I have absolutely no doubt that he’ll go on to become a top player and this will have been an important part of his development.

“He leaves here a better player and hopefully a better person. We’ve been impressed with his focus and commitment to improve.

“There are some areas of his game that are beyond this level and other areas that he needs to keep working at, as with any young player.

“I’m as excited as everyone else to see how he progresses and we wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

