Andy Fisher.

The Black Cats will face Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday as the Wearsiders look to bounce back.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals that you may have missed:

Sunderland’s rivals could suffer potential transfer blow

Swansea City are said to be lining up a transfer swoop for MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher this January

That’s according to a report by Wales Online.

The website states Swansea are ‘keen to raid Martin's former club by bringing the young goalkeeper to south Wales on a permanent deal in January.’

Current Swans boss Russell Martin signed the shot-stopper from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers during his time as MK Dons manager.

The 23-year-old has made 14 League One appearances for MK Dons so far this season.

Bradford City suffer injury blow ahead of Cats clash

Bradford City they have lost top scorer Andy Cook to a hamstring injury picked up in training.

The League Two outfit will face a midweek FA Cup replay after drawing 1-1 with Exeter in the first round proper last weekend.

Adams confirmed: "He's picked up a hamstring injury, so that was the reason he missed out today.

"We don't know how long he'll be out yet, we'll have to wait for the results of his scan, which he's having on Monday."

The 31-year-old Bishop Aukland born striker has netted seven goals in 15 league appearances.

