League One transfer rumours: Sunderland, Portsmouth, Preston and Derby handed transfer blow as Steven Gerrard makes decision
Sunderland were defeated 3-1 by Lincoln City in League One on Tuesday night.
Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick of goals and celebrated in front of former manager Lee Johnson.
The Sunderland head coach was then sent off later in the game as passions boiled over on the touchline.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from around the web with the winter window in full swing:
Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer wanted on loan by several EFL clubs.
Reports have suggested that the teams chasing the striker include Preston, Derby and Sunderland.
However, The Daily Mail claims that Steven Gerrard wants to keep the attacker among his first-team at Villa Park.
Archer, who made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford earlier this season, has particularly impressed in EFL competitions this season, scoring 10 goals in just six games across the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.
The 20-year-old also scored a hat-trick on his full debut vs Barrow in the EFL Cup.
Archer is reportedly on the Black Cats radar, however, they may face competition from Portsmouth in order to secure a loan deal.
TalkSport are reporting that both Lee Johnson and Danny Cowley are admirers of the winger alongside clubs in the Championship.
But fresh reports claim that Villa are planning to keep hold of the England youth international for now and that a loan move is unlikely.
Gerrard is a fan of the youngster and with Archer the next striker in line behind Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.