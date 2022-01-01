League One transfer news: Wigan Athletic eye ex-Sunderland and Gillingham striker as Charlie Wyke’s replacement
Could a former Black Cat be the man chosen to lead the line for Wigan Athletic in Charlie Wyke’s absence?
Wigan Athletic, who currently sit two places and four points behind league leaders Sunderland, are reportedly interested in bringing Crewe Alexandra striker Mikael Mandron to the DW Stadium.
Mandron has got five goals and one assist in League One this season, having scored 11 times last campaign.
According to Football Insider, Wigan are in ‘pole position’ to land the 27-year-old whose contract at Crewe expires in the summer.
The report suggests that numerous clubs watched Mandron grab a brace against Lincoln City in early-December - including unnamed foreign teams.
Mandron played three times for Sunderland in the Premier League and was on the losing side on each occasion - his debut came in a 6-1 thrashing by Aston Villa.
The Black Cats travel to Wigan at the end of February before playing host to Crewe a fortnight later.