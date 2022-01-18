League One transfer news: Former £10m-rated Sunderland 'target' closing in on Portsmouth departure after talks with rivals Lincoln City
Sunderland were once quoted an asking price of £10million for John Marquis – but now the striker looks to be on the move again.
Marquis, now of Portsmouth, was one of a host of players considered by the Black Cats as they looked to replace top scorer Josh Maja after his move to Bordeaux.
But Sunderland’s move for Marquis hit a stumbling block when they were quoted an asking price of £10million for the striker.
That was according to Sunderland’s former chairman Stewart Donald at the time.
Fast forward two years and Pompey are looking to offload 29-year-old with the striker having managed just four goals in 20 League One appearances this term.
The Echo’s sister title, The Portsmouth News, states that Marquis is negotiating a switch to fellow League One club Lincoln.
The striker was absent from training this morning ahead of Pompey’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.
It is believed the former Millwall man has been given permission to seal his Fratton Park departure.
The former Doncaster Rovers ace has been deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park and has been told he will not be offered a fresh deal when his contract expires in the summer.
The former Millwall striker has netted 63 goals in 117 appearances across all competitions for Portsmouth since joining the club in 2019.
Marquis was recently offered to Peterborough who are looking for a striker as they bid to stay in the Championship, but the Marquis’ former boss, Darren Ferguson, wasn’t keen on a deal.