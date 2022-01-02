That was according to Sunderland’s former chairman Stewart Donald at the time.

Marquis, now of Portsmouth, was one of a host of players considered by the Black Cats as they looked to replace top scorer Josh Maja after his move to Bordeaux.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Marquis

Fast forward two years and Pompey are looking to offload 29-year-old with the striker having managed just four goals in 20 League One appearances this term.

The Portsmouth News, however, states that the Blues are yet to receive any concrete interest in the forward who is up for sale this month.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is said to be desperate to reshape his options in the coming weeks, as he aims to make his squad more competitive over the second half of the campaign - as well as planning ahead for next season.

Much will rest on the club’s ability to find a new home for Marquis when it comes to his plans for doing so but the market for the Marquis has been non-existent so far.

The former Millwall striker has netted 63 goals in 117 appearances across all competitions for Portsmouth since joining the club in 2019.

Marquis was recently offered to Peterborough who are looking for a striker as they bid to stay in the Championship, but the ex-Doncaster man’s former boss, Darren Ferguson, wasn’t keen on a deal.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.