League One transfer news: Former £10m-rated Sunderland 'target' available for cut-price - Portsmouth and Peterborough United talk
Sunderland were once quoted an asking price of £10million for then Doncaster Rovers John Marquis striker.
That was according to Sunderland’s former chairman Stewart Donald at the time.
Marquis, now of Portsmouth, was one of a host of players considered by the Black Cats as they looked to replace top scorer Josh Maja after his move to Bordeaux.
But Sunderland’s move for Marquis hit a stumbling block when they were quoted an asking price of £10million for the striker.
Fast forward two years and Pompey are looking to offload 29-year-old with the striker having managed just four goals in 20 League One appearances this term.
The Portsmouth News, however, states that the Blues are yet to receive any concrete interest in the forward who is up for sale this month.
Pompey boss Danny Cowley is said to be desperate to reshape his options in the coming weeks, as he aims to make his squad more competitive over the second half of the campaign - as well as planning ahead for next season.
Much will rest on the club’s ability to find a new home for Marquis when it comes to his plans for doing so but the market for the Marquis has been non-existent so far.
The former Millwall striker has netted 63 goals in 117 appearances across all competitions for Portsmouth since joining the club in 2019.
Marquis was recently offered to Peterborough who are looking for a striker as they bid to stay in the Championship, but the ex-Doncaster man’s former boss, Darren Ferguson, wasn’t keen on a deal.