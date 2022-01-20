According to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt, the ex-Tottenham goalscorer has spoken with the U’s who are said to be interested in a move for Defoe.

Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic have also shown an interest in the former England man alongside former club Sunderland.

Defoe departed the Scottish champions earlier in the window prompting speculation regarding the 39-year-old’s next move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Ex-Tottenham Striker Jermaine Defoe arrives prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The one-time West Ham man’s name was instantly mentioned with a return to Sunderland after the striker cemented himself as a club hero during a two-and-a-half season stint on Wearside.

And Defoe himself has confirmed that he intends to keep playing after his Rangers departure, and has said that making a stunning return to Sunderland is 'an option'.

The 39-year-old, who appeared on talkSPORT earlier in the week, confirmed that he has a 'few options’ on the table.

Defoe also feels that he is still fit enough to make a significant impact.

The striker confirmed that one of those options was Sunderland, where he retains a legendary status following his first stint at the club.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “When I signed the Rangers contract in the summer, I stressed that I wanted to play in front of fans.

“I missed them so much, it wasn’t the same, so I wanted another season. To be honest, it’s been mad. My phone has gone mad.

“We’ve got a few options. Sunderland is one and I think it’s well documented that it is there.”

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson says there is still a lot that would have to happen for Jermain Defoe to make a return to the Stadium of Light.

“I saw the clip of Jermain talking on talkSPORT,” Johnson said.

“Listen, we know the script with that one. He’s a good guy and the fanbase are all over it. He’s 39 and could bring us a wealth of experience.

“As I’ve said before, a lot of things would have to happen for any potential move to have to happen, and a lot of people would have to be happy with it for whatever reason.

“At the moment, it’s not there.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.