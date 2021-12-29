The former Coventry City and Birmingham midfielder took temporary charge for four games after the sacking of Richie Wellens has promoted.

McSheffrey was previously manager of Rovers' under-18 team.

Previous manager Wellens was dismissed on 2 December after six months in charge.

He left Doncaster Rovers 23rd in League One.

McSheffrey, 39, will take his first game in permanent charge against Morecambe on 2 January.

Doncaster Rovers chairman David Blunt said: "The reaction we have seen from the team since Gary's appointment, along with the excellent way he conducted himself during his interview for the job, meant that we felt he was the best man to take the team forward.

"He understands the club, the existing squad personnel and showed a greater understanding of the needs of the team compared to many of his counterparts with experience at higher levels."

Blunt added: "As part of his support team, Gary has identified a senior mentor he would want to bring in to support him and recruitment for this position will start immediately.

"We also expect to finalise appointments for assistant manager, goalkeeping coach and set-piece coach within the next few days."

After the 3-0 loss against Sunderland earlier this week, Doncaster remain 23rd in the table.

That means the club are six points from safety, after winning only four of their 22 League one games so far this season.

MK Dons linked with Sunderland ‘target’

In other news, MK Dons are said to be keen on Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who have linked the midfielder with a move to Sunderland’s rivals in League One.

The Black Cats have also recently been spoken about as potentially targeting Leonard in the January window.

According to the latest reports, however, MK Dons want to take the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is said to already be in talks with the League One promotion chasers over a potential winter loan transfer.

