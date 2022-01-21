Here's the current state of play on Wearside as we reach the final 10 days of the transfer window:

What’s happened?

Sunderland completed their second signing of the month by bringing in Danny Batth on an 18-month contract from Stoke this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

It looks like an impressive signing at League One level, especially as Batth recently won Stoke’s player of the month award in November following some solid Championship performances.

It means Sunderland now have four centre-back options again, following Frederik Alves’ return to West Ham and Oliver Younger’s permanent move to Doncaster.

That’s not including Arbenit Xhemajli who has made just one senior appearance since returning from a long-term knee injury.

The Kosovan could leave on loan this month if the right offer comes in for him.

What’s the latest with Jermain Defoe?

Sunderland clearly need to bring in another striker this month and are well aware of Defoe’s situation.

The 39-year-old has publically spoken about the Black Cats’ interest, yet head coach Lee Johnson appeared to play things down in Wednesday’s press conference.

League One rivals Charlton and Oxford are also believed to be options for the striker, while he could also take up a coaching role elsewhere.

The potential return to Sunderland is clearly on Defoe’s mind, as he namechecked the Black Cats during an interview on TalkSport this week.

Still, Johnson has said a lot of things would have to fall into place for a deal to go through.

What about Patrick Roberts?

We have known about Sunderland’s interest in Roberts since the start of the month.

He was one of several attacking midfielders the Black Cats were monitoring after they were made aware of his potential availability.

That interest has stepped up in recent weeks, with Sunderland his most likely destination – despite reported interest from Wigan.

The complication has been that Roberts is still on loan at French club Troyes, where he has made just two appearances all season, from Manchester City.

That loan agreement is expected to be ended this month, while the 24-year-old will be out of contract at City in the summer.

Roberts signed a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2015, on terms Sunderland wouldn’t be able to match, so a deal hasn’t been straightforward.

What about outgoings?

Johnson has made it clear that Sunderland don’t need to sell players this month.

There has been speculation about Ross Stewart and Dan Neil, yet it would be a big surprise if they were allowed to leave.

Denver Hume has attracted interest from League One rivals Portsmouth and may depart if Sunderland can bring in cover.

Hume will be disappointed with his lack of game time this season, partly down to an injury, with Dennis Cirkin often being preferred at left-back.

Sunderland will also be looking to send a few more of their younger players out on loan.

Which other positions are Sunderland looking to strengthen?

As well as another striker and attacking midfield, Sunderland do appear light in central midfield.

Carl Winchester could be moved into that role but that would leave a shortage at right-back which would need to be addressed.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.