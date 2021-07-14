The Black Cats have concluded contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady and have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard.

Indeed, former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans is in line to become Sunderland's second summer signing.

Meanwhile, a Sunderland contract decision has been slammed by Championship director as Portsmouth target an eye-catching deal.

Alex Pritchard delivers first in-depth interview since joining Sunderland

Sunderland’s newest recruit Alex Pritchard has delivered his first interview to safc.com since joining the club.

He began his footballing career at West Ham United as a youth teamer but was quickly snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur.

After permanent stints with Norwich City and Huddersfield Town, Pritchard was released by Huddersfield Town.

However, the attacker was quickly snapped up by Sunderland.

Pritchard on what he can bring to Sunderland and his style:

“I think over the past few years, the way my football has gone, I think it’s crucial for me to be with a manager I know and he knows me as a person and a player so I think it’s crucial for me.

“The guy that wants to get on the ball and make things happen. I think looking back over the last few years, especially with this manager since he’s been in, I think Sunderland have had a lot of the ball.

“I think I’m probably best suited to a team that has a lot of the ball and just try and make things happen really. I think over the last couple of years, it’s been difficult for me but if I can get my mojo back and maybe start scoring a few more goals then and get my confidence back then you never know what can happen.”

Alex Pritchard on offers from elsewhere and why he chose Sunderland:

“There was offers out there and like I say, it’s crucial for me to be with a manager and playing style and a club like this. I think it was possibly a good decision to make this decision. You never know how it goes but hopefully it will go well.

“The club speaks for itself. Anyone you speak to. It’s Sunderland, it’s a massive club.

“You see the stadium, you see the training ground and the fans and I think this could just be a great fit. Obviously the reason to be at a club like this is that it’s in League One.

“It should never be in League One but that’s where it is at the moment and I think everyone knows that’s why I’m here, to get the club back to where it needs to be.

“It’s been a bit of a hard summer because you’re obviously thinking of where you’re going to be or what you’re going to be doing. Obviously keeping fit and now I’m getting ready to get my boots back on and ready to get going.”

