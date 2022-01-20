'I’d like to thank Sunderland' - Black Cats bosses receive praise following defender deal during window

Blyth Spartans boss Terry Micthell has thanked Sunderland for allowing the deal for Patrick Almond to go through.

By James Copley
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:49 am

The 19-year-old defender joined Spartans on a youth loan until the end of the season with Sunderland confirming the news on Friday evening.

He has made 12 appearances in Premier League 2 this campaign and will now head out on loan to the Vanarama National League North side.

Speaking to Blyth’s club website, Mitchell said: “He’s another quality player, and brings competition for places. The lad’s got good pedigree, he’s been at Sunderland since 11-years-old so is technically very good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunderland defender Patrick Almond.

“He’s a strong lad, who likes to get on the ball and play from the back, so he should fit in well with how we want to play. He’s a very good defender and can only enhance the squad.

Mitchell added, “I’d like to thank Sunderland, in particular Lewis Dickman and Michael Dodds, for allowing the deal to happen.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

MitchellSunderlandBlack CatsBlyth SpartansRichard Mennear