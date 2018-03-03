HFC Whites Under 12 win full team kit through E.ON’s Power Kicks competition

HFC Whites are dressed to impress after winning a full team kit through E.ON’s Power Kicks competition.

The under 12 footballers are now proudly wearing their new team kit for their matches in Division Six of the Russell Foster Youth League.

John Gourley, who manages the team and whose 12-year old son James has been playing with HFC for around five years, entered the competition on behalf of the boys.

He said: “I jumped at the chance to take over as team manager three years ago, they’re a great group of players and I entered the Power Kicks competition partly to help raise the team’s profile.

“They’ve had a great start to the season, and are currently sitting at the top of the league.

“They’re really keen to get on with the season and test out the new kit.

“The Whites under 12 team play 9v9, which is the FA-recommended stepping stone between mini football and full-on 11-a side.

“We put the emphasis on developing the football and social skills of the players, in a fun and supportive environment.

“Our aim is to encourage these youngsters’ passion for the beautiful game and new members are always welcome.”

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive of E.ON, said: “I hope this new kit brings HFC Whites luck in their remaining matches this season.

“We love running initiatives like this because, just as we’re helping our customers in the way they need it most - helping them to only use the energy they need, when they need it, we try to work in a similar way in our communities, providing the support to local groups that they tell us they need.”

For more information about getting involved with HFC, please contact John Gourley via johng.hfcunited@gmail.com