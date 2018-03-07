Pools boss gutted by National League loss to Shots

Hartlepool United were robbed of not just one point at Aldershot, but all three – according to caretaker Matthew Bates.

Pools showed fight, resolve and character to claw their way back to 1-1 with a cracking strike from ex-Sunderland left-back Blair Adams.

But their resolve was broken by the National League promotion-chasers in the second period as Manny Oyeleke netted a winner to consign Pools to yet another away defeat.

Crisis club Pools have won just once in 15 games now.

Things could have be different though, had referee Christopher Pollard pointed to the spot when Conor Newton’s goal-bound volley was denied by the arm of Will Evans.

Bates, whose side remain three points above the fifth tier drop, was less than impressed with the call. “The penalty was a shocker,” he said.

“Even the fourth official has said it to me that he thinks it was a penalty.

“I think that everyone in the ground could see it was a penalty, but it was not given. But these things are swings and roundabouts

“All we can do is work hard and hope it levels out for us.”

While Bates admits the result itself was a body blow, he believes there was enough to be positive about from his players’ performances. “There was lots of passion and hard work,” he said. “And I have said to the lads that if they do that week after week we will win more games than we lose.”