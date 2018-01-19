Ostersunds chairman ponders Hartlepool United takeover bid

Daniel Kindberg, the chairman of Swedish fairytale success story Ostersunds, has confirmed that he is weighing up a Hartlepool United takeover bid.

Kindberg could plough his money into cash-strapped Pools as part of a consortium made up of British and Scandinavian moneymen.

But, as yet, he has not made a concrete decision on whether to commit to a Victoria Park investment.

Instead, he has given himself a January 24 deadline to decide whether he is in or out.

When asked by Swedish TV about whether he was interested in Pools, Kindberg said: “Yes.

“I don’t know enough about it yet.

“If I decide that it sounds interesting then I have to go into a due diligence process and if I decide to go for it then it’s just a case of a pure investment. But football is about heart and passion, so I haven’t taken a stand about it yet.”

Kindberg heads up the operation at Allsvenskan outfit Ostersunds, who have been gaining notoriety for their remarkable performances in this year’s Europa League.

The Swedish minnows, managed by Englishman Graham Potter, have made it through to the last 32 of the competition, where they face Arsenal next month.

They have already despatched Hertha Berlin and Galatasaray in the continental competition.

And, while Kindberg knows he has a lot on his plate with Ostersunds, that does not put him off the idea of getting involved at Pools.

“I have a lot to do right now,” he said.

“I can’t get actively involved in the club personally, and you really should do that if you want to do this kind of thing.

“I’m busy with my job, other projects and Östersunds FK.

“It’s fun that people contact me about things like this, but right now I have to be very passive in the project if I decide to invest.”

It is not known if Kindberg is one of the two overseas investors who have signed non-disclosure agreements.

When asked if he could reveal his potential business partners, he said: “No, I can’t.”

Kindberg added: “I know that they have had a tough economical development.

“They have very passionate fans and that’s very interesting. They were close to advance to the Championship (in 2005).”

In a very revealing interview, Kindberg also revealed that he had held talks to invest in Premier League Newcastle United in the last couple of years, as well as League One side Carlisle United.

As has been reported, Pools must find around £200,000 in order to make ends meet by January 25.

An HMRC bill must be paid, as well as staff and players by Thursday next week.

Of the six parties who signed non-disclosure agreements, two remain.